Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Blood Pressure Issues, Shifted To ICU

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu has been admitted to the hospital. She is reportedly undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital in Khar.

She has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

Saira Banu’s husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away at the age of 98, due to age-related health issues.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie Junglee opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like Padosan (1968), Hera Pheri (1976), Diwana (1967) and Purab Aur Paschim (1970). She married Dilip Kumar in 1966, when she was only 22, but continued to work for 10 more years before finally calling it quits.