SAIL Supplies 48,200 Tonnes of Steel for Purvanchal Expressway

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), CPSE under the Ministry of Steel has supplied 48,200 Tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway which has been recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The total quantity of steel supplied by SAIL for this massive project comprises of TMT Bars, Structurals and Plates. The 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway will substantially improve the road connectivity and will join several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

SAIL has always catered to the country’s domestic steel requirement and played a crucial role in the growth and development of the country. In the past, SAIL steel has been extensively used in the construction of various infrastructure projects including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, Atal Tunnel, Bogibeel and DholaSadiya bridges etc along with several other notable projects of national importance.

SAIL is continuously enhancing its production with steady increase in the percentage of value-added products in its product basket.