SAIL Chairperson Soma Mandal Calls On Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chairperson of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Ms Soma Mandal today paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas on Wednesday evening.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister emphasised on more CSR activities by SAIL in Rourkela and Sundergarh district. He also assured all necessary support to SAIL in Odisha.

The SAIL Chief briefed the Chief Minister about the activities of SAIL in the State.

This is the first occasion when Mandal met the Odisha CM, after taking charge as SAIL Chairperson on January 1, 2021.