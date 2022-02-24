Saif Ali Khan’s First Look Unveiled From ‘Vikram Vedha’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram from Vikram Vedha.

Taking to his social media handle, Hrithik shared a pic of Saif Ali Khan and wrote, “विक्रम. VIKRAM #vikramvedha. working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait”.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Saif Ali Khan:

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled body as he wore a white t-shirt with denims. The Nawab of Pataudi was nailing his salt and pepper beard look and was boasting an intense look on his face.

To note, Saif and Hrithik will be seen stepping into R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s shoes respectively in the remake of Vikram Vedha. Helmed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, the Bollywood adaptation will also feature Radhika Apte in a key role.