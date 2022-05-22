Saif Ali Khan Is The New Face Servokon

New Delhi: Servokon, India’s leading servo stabilizer and transformer manufacturing company, and a globally-renowned name have signed the famous Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Saif will be the face of this renowned company and will be actively visible in its traditional and digital promotions. This prominent alliance has created hype in the servo stabilizer industry. It is also considered one of the biggest and most remarkable achievements of Servokon and is viewed as a step that will shift the paradigm in the servo stabilizer and transformer manufacturing landscape of India.

Being a prominent name in the servo stabilizer and transformer manufacturing industry, Servokon has introduced revolutionary changes in the sector, since its inception. It has also rewritten India’s place in the sector at the international level. The company seizes all opportunities at its disposal and knows how to make the best out of any condition- a characteristic rarely found. Under the leadership of its visionary founder, Mr Haji Kamruddin, Servokon is expanding rapidly.

Staying true to its heritage, the company also embraces modern technologies and changes with open arms, a quality common between Servokon and its brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan. The actor is applauded and recognized by all and is a perfect fit for a global brand like Servokon. He is determined to deliver the best and commitment to his audience that reflects the ideologies of Servokon. His presence with the brand as its ambassador will pave a new path of success for the company, and India will soon rule the global market of servo stabilizers and transformers.

Another common link between Servokon and Saif and what makes them a perfect match is both began their journey in the 1990s, and none of them had to look back again. It has been a terrific journey.

On the alliance, the Saif mentioned that “Servokon and I have a lot in common. The brand’s ideologies and its journey are quite similar to mine. Being a popular name in the servo stabilizer industry, the company is catering to the market needs for a very long time and has gained exemplary success. It is a true illustration of what we can achieve when our passion and dedication are merged. I am glad to be the face of the brand.”

“Team Servokon is glad and over the moon to have Saif Ali Khan as our brand ambassador. The association will strengthen our market position. It’s an honour for Servokon that Saif with his optimistic approach and magnificent personality will represent the brand. It opens a new chapter for us, and we are looking forward to distinctively making the best out of it”, said the Servokon founder and MD, Mr Haji Kamruddin.

With time, Servokon has spread its wings and has surfed the global shores with its magnificent and performance-oriented products and services. The customized solutions they offer for the companies to save national energy and resources are remarkable and deserve to be known to all. The collaboration between this renowned firm and the prominent actor will bring necessary attention to the brand.