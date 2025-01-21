Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital, six days after sustaining multiple stab wounds during a home invasion at his Bandra residence. Khan, 54, underwent emergency surgery for injuries to his spine, neck, and hands. Medical professionals confirm he is now in stable condition and will continue his recovery at home.



The attack occurred on January 16 when an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, allegedly entered Khan’s home with the intent to commit theft. Khan intervened upon hearing a commotion between the intruder and his domestic staff, resulting in the actor being stabbed six times, including two deep wounds near his spine. A female employee also sustained injuries during the incident. Both victims were promptly hospitalized and are now reported to be out of danger.



Mumbai Police have arrested Shahzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and was living under the alias Vijay Das while working for a housekeeping agency. Investigations are ongoing to determine any potential complicity of domestic staff, as initial findings suggest the intruder may have been hiding within the house prior to the attack. Two additional suspects have been detained for questioning.



The incident has raised concerns over security within Mumbai’s film industry community. Khan’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons were present during the attack but were unharmed. The family has requested privacy as Khan continues his recovery.