Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Starrer ‘Bhoot Police’ Trailer Out

New Delhi: The trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Bhoot Police was released on Wednesday.

The trailer appears to be a combination of the hit Hollywood film franchise Ghostbusters and the children’s cartoon Scooby-Doo — complete with a gang that drives around in a van.

Watch here:

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who essay the roles of Maya and Kanika, respectively, are also seen in the trailer.

Earlier this week, Arjun had shared the first teaser in an Instagram post.

The horror-comedy is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.