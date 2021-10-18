Sai Pallavi’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ To Hit Theatres On Dec 24

New Delhi: Sai Pallavi and Nani’s upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, on the eve of Christmas.

Sai Pallavi took to social media to announce the film’s release date with new posters. She wrote: “We’ll see you this Christmas in the theatres. #ShyamSinghaRoy on the 24th of December. TELUGU TAMIL MALAYALAM KANNADA.”

The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame and is set in Kolkata, featuring Nani in a double role. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam.