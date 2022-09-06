Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi Shares Happy Pics From Her Family Trip: Check Out Here

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses in the south. She maintains a very low-key life, away from the media glare. Now, the actress took to her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her family trip and it’s all about happiness and laughter.

Sai Pallavi took to Instagram and shared a few happy pics from her family trip with her parents and sister. Sharing a few adorable pics on her Instagram handle, Pallavi captioned, “ #Familytripafterages #Thiswasspecial.”

Take a look at Sai Pallavi’s pics here:

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

</>

In the picture, Sai can be seen dressed in a sea-green salwar suit.

On the work front,  Sai Pallavi was last seen in a Tamil film titled, Gargi. Kollywood couple, Suriya and Jyotika presented the film under 2D Entertainments. The film was released in July this year to a positive response. Netizens hailed the actress for her performance in the film.

