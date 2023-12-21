Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2023 Announced; Check List of Awardees

New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi has announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 languages. Nine books of poetry, 6 books of novels, 5 books of short stories, 3 Essays and 1 Literary Study have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023.

The Awards, recommended by distinguished Jury members in 24 Indian languages, were approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met on 20th December 2023 under the Chairmanship of Sri Madhav Kaushik, President, Sahitya Akademi.

Following is the Category-wise List of Awardees:

Category Awardees Poetry Vijay Verma (Dogri), Vinod Joshi (Gujarati), Manshoor Banihali (Kashmiri), Sorokkhaibam Gambhini (Manipuri), Ashutosh Parida (Odia), Swarnjit Savi (Punjabi), Gaje Singh Rajpurohit (Rajasthani), Arun Ranjan Mishra (Sanskrit) and Vinod Asudani (Sindhi) Novel Swapnamay Chakrabarti (Bengali), Neelum Saran Gour (English), Sanjeev (Hindi), Krushnat Khot (Marathi), Rajasekaran (Devibharathi) (Tamil) and Sadiqua Nawab Saher (Urdu) Short Stories Pranavjyoti Deka (Assamese), Nandeswar Daimari (Bodo), Prakash S. Parienkar (Konkani), Taraceen Baskey (Turia Chand Baskey) (Santali) and T. Patanjali Sastry (Telugu) Essays Lakshmisha Tolpadi (Kannada), Basukinath Jha (Maithili) and Judhabir Rana (Nepali) Literary Study E.V. Ramakrishnan (Malayalam)

The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a Jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose. According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the Jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The Awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of Award (i.e. between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2021).

The Award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs. 1,00,000/- towards cash content each will be presented to the awardees at the award presentation function which will be held on 12 March 2024 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi- 110 001.