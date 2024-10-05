Saheed Baji Rout Jayanti to Be Officially Celebrated on Grand Scale: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today declared that the birth anniversary of Baji Rout, India’s youngest martyr, will be commemorated officially on a grand scale.

During the ‘Saheed Baji Rout Jayanti’ at Jaydev Bhawan, Majhi lauded Baji Rout’s extraordinary role in India’s independence movement, celebrating him as an enduring source of motivation for many.

The Chief Minister honoured the young hero’s valour in resisting British domination in Odisha, recounting how Baji Rout, at just 12 years old, defied British police attempting to cross the Brahmani river amidst the Praja Mandal Movement in 1938.

Facing threats, Rout held firm and was fatally shot by the police, thus becoming the youngest martyr in the history of India’s struggle for freedom.

Majhi pointed out that the sacrifice of Baji Rout, along with six others who perished in the same event, significantly ignited the fight for freedom in Odisha, marking a pivotal shift in the resistance against British governance.

He also acknowledged October’s historical importance, being the birth month of other eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The ceremony, hosted by the Saheed Baji Rout Memorial Foundation, saw the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other notable leaders.

The Chief Minister advocated for national recognition of Baji Rout’s heroism, stating that his bravery and ultimate sacrifice remain a source of inspiration for Odisha’s and India’s youth.

