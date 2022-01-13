Sahdev Dirdo Recovers After Grievous Accident, Shares Video 

New Delhi: Viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo has fully recovered after his accident. In an Instagram video, the “Bachpan ka pyaar” fame young star gave his health update and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes & special Heartfully thanks to Dr. Devendra Naik sir @shribalajigroupofhospital #viral #viralboy_sahdev.”

See the post below:

In the video, wearing a red t-shirt, speaking directly to the camera, the young boy says in the video, “Namaskar main Sahdev. Abhi puri tarah se thik hogaya hu. Aap sabke dua prathna ke liye dhanyavad. Dr aur staff, bohot bohot shukriya, dhanyavad.”

Sahdev Dirdo’s viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar video surfaced on the internet in July last year. The discussion around the viral song started on the internet after Badshah posted a remix of the song on Instagram. Later in August, they collaborated and released the full version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar remix version.