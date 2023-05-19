Sago (Sabudana) mango pudding recipe

Mango Sago is a refreshing and satisfying summer dessert, with juicy chunks of mango and a mango/coconut milk tapioca pudding.

Ingredients for pudding of sago pearls and mango

Sago pearls – ¾ cup (125 grams)

Mango pulp – 1 cup

Chopped mango – 1

Fresh coconut (grated) – ½ cup

Sugar – ½ cup

Milk – 1 litre

Pistachios – for garnishing

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

How to make a pudding of sago pearls and mango

Soak a ¾ cup of sago pearls in the water for an hour. Boil a litre of milk in a vessel and stir it in between the process. Add the soaked sago pearls to the milk after removing excess water from it.

Stir and cook until the sago pearls become transparent for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, add a ½ cup of freshly grated coconut and a 1/2 cup of sugar to it. Cook it on low flame for 5 minutes more. Add a 1 cup of mango pulp to it and cook while stirring it on high flame until it reaches to its consistency.

After cooking it for a while, remove it from the stove and cool it. Add some mango cubes to it and pour the dessert in a serving bowl. Store the bowl in the refrigerator and serve them after half an hour. Garnish it with chopped pistachios and mangoes before serving.