Sagada forest range Forester caught with Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash

Kalahandi: A Forester posted at Sagada forest range in Kalahandi south division was caught by Vigilance for possession of unaccounted cash of Rs 2 lakh.

According to information, a joint team of Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Koraput vigilance units intercepted forester Jogendra Majhi at Irrigation Colony Chhak here while he was going home on a motorcycle.

The vigilance sleuths have taken him to the Bhawanipatna office and are interrogating him. It is not yet known from which source the forester got such a huge amount of money.