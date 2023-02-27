SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Here’s The Winners List

Los Angeles: Everything Everywhere All at Once has won four awards at the 29th annual SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere. Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and also won for their supporting roles.

Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s The Whale, putting the Best Actor Oscar race into serious toss-up mode after The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Colin Farrell was an early front-runner and Elvis’ Austin Butler had the recent momentum with his BAFTA and Golden Globe wins.

Fraser won at the Critics Choice Awards last month.

The trio will face off against SAG nominee Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) at the Academy Awards on March 12.

Here are the winners at the 2023 SAG Awards, followed by a breakdown of wins by studio and TV network/platform:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Jamie Lee Curtis / Deirdre Beaubeirdra

James Hong / Gong Gong

Stephanie Hsu / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki

Ke Huy Quan / Waymond Wang

Harry Shum Jr. / Chad

Jenny Slate / Big Nose

Michelle Yeoh / Evelyn Wang

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie

The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE WHITE LOTUS

F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso

Paolo Camilli / Hugo

Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso

Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan

Federico Ferrante / Rocco

Bruno Gouery / Didier

Beatrice Grannò / Mia

Jon Gries / Greg Hunt

Tom Hollander / Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina

Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James / Cameron Sullivan

Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson / Portia

Eleonora Romandini / Isabella

Federico Scribani / Giuseppe

Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller

Simona Tabasco / Lucia

Leo Woodall / Jack

Francesco Zecca / Matteo

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan

1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette

George & Tammy

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

STRANGER THINGS

(For the names of all the stunt performers in the winning ensembles, click here.)

Wins by Motion Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 4

Top Gun: Maverick – 1

The Whale – 1

Wins by TV Program

The White Lotus – 2

Abbott Elementary – 1

The Bear – 1

1883 – 1

George and Tammy – 1

Hacks – 1

Ozark – 1

Stranger Things– 1

Wins by Studio & Network/Platform

A24 – 5

HBO/HBO Max – 3

Netflix – 2

ABC – 1

FX Networks – 1

Paramount Pictures – 1

Paramount+ – 1

Showtime – 1