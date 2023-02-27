SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Here’s The Winners List
Los Angeles: Everything Everywhere All at Once has won four awards at the 29th annual SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere. Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and also won for their supporting roles.
Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s The Whale, putting the Best Actor Oscar race into serious toss-up mode after The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Colin Farrell was an early front-runner and Elvis’ Austin Butler had the recent momentum with his BAFTA and Golden Globe wins.
Fraser won at the Critics Choice Awards last month.
The trio will face off against SAG nominee Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) at the Academy Awards on March 12.
Here are the winners at the 2023 SAG Awards, followed by a breakdown of wins by studio and TV network/platform:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Jamie Lee Curtis / Deirdre Beaubeirdra
James Hong / Gong Gong
Stephanie Hsu / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki
Ke Huy Quan / Waymond Wang
Harry Shum Jr. / Chad
Jenny Slate / Big Nose
Michelle Yeoh / Evelyn Wang
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie
The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE WHITE LOTUS
F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso
Paolo Camilli / Hugo
Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso
Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan
Federico Ferrante / Rocco
Bruno Gouery / Didier
Beatrice Grannò / Mia
Jon Gries / Greg Hunt
Tom Hollander / Quentin
Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina
Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso
Theo James / Cameron Sullivan
Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller
Haley Lu Richardson / Portia
Eleonora Romandini / Isabella
Federico Scribani / Giuseppe
Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller
Simona Tabasco / Lucia
Leo Woodall / Jack
Francesco Zecca / Matteo
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan
1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
STRANGER THINGS
(For the names of all the stunt performers in the winning ensembles, click here.)
Wins by Motion Picture
Everything Everywhere All At Once – 4
Top Gun: Maverick – 1
The Whale – 1
Wins by TV Program
The White Lotus – 2
Abbott Elementary – 1
The Bear – 1
1883 – 1
George and Tammy – 1
Hacks – 1
Ozark – 1
Stranger Things– 1
Wins by Studio & Network/Platform
A24 – 5
HBO/HBO Max – 3
Netflix – 2
ABC – 1
FX Networks – 1
Paramount Pictures – 1
Paramount+ – 1
Showtime – 1
