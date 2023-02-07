SAFF U-20 in Dhaka: India loses 1-3 to Nepal, Bangladesh beat Bhutan 5-0
Bangladesh thrashed Bhutan, 5-0 this evening to set up a summit clash with Nepal at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under 20 Women’s Championship, in Dhaka.
Earlier in the day, Nepal defeated India 3-1 at the same venue to reach the final. Bangladesh needed only a draw to progress, but their dominating win means they finish the opening-round fixtures at the top of the four-team table with seven points.
The final will be played on Thursday, 9th of February. India were the defending champions, having won the 2022 edition, going into the tournament.
