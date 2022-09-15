Safety Tips for Solo Women Travellers

New Delhi: Solo female travel is an on-trend nowadays. However travelling solo poses a lot of uncertainties and challenges and, for women, those unknowns are made worse by the fear of something bad happening to them. Here are some tips that will help you ensure that you have a safe trip:

Choose your destination with Intent:

You can travel better simply by understanding why you want to go where you want to go. Dig down. The initial inspiration may come from a book you read or a movie you watched, but surely there’s more to the story. Understand your intent, and what’s drawing you to the destination, and you’ll have a more enriching travel experience. You may want to read Best Budget Destinations for Solo Travelers: the 2019 Shortlist.

Plan your first night well:

At a minimum, have a place to rest your head on the first night of every destination on your trip and plan to arrive by mid-afternoon. It’s important to have the time to find your hotel or hostel in daylight and time to change your accommodation if you determine that this is not the place for you. Read Solo Travel Safety: 50+ Tips for Those Who Travel Alone.

Visualize the necessities but no more

Travelling solo does require attention to detail. Visualizing how the practical aspects of your trip fit together, from departure to transfers to accommodation, help you travel with less stress. But stop imagining what the trip will be like at that point. Be open to opportunities as they arise. It’s impossible to travel without any expectations of a destination, however, the less you are driven by specific expectations the freer you will be to travel at the moment. Read Solo Travel. Mindful Travel.

Pack light

You’re going to save money and be more mobile if you pack light. It requires a bit more planning to have a wardrobe that stretches from hiking boots to high heels but it can be done. Choose a base colour (black, brown, beige, navy), a contrast colour (white, beige…) and a colour or two to accessorize and pull it all together.