Safety-Related Modernisation Work: Three Trains Cancelled For A Month

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work over South East Central Railway jurisdiction, three pairs of long-distance trains originating and terminating in East Coast Railway jurisdiction are being cancelled for one more month

Following are the trains cancelled:-

12880/12879 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar Express from Bhubaneswar every Monday & Thursday will remain cancelled up to 23.06.2022 and from LTT every Wednesday & Saturday will remain cancelled up to 18.06.2022. 22866/22865 Puri-LTT-Puri Express from Puri on Tuesdays will remain cancelled up to 21.06.2022 and from LTT every Thursday will remain cancelled up to 23.06.2022. 22847/22848 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam every Sunday will remain cancelled up to 19.06.2022 and from LTT every Tuesday will remain cancelled up to 21.06.2022.

Following trains will remain cancelled on 28.05.2022 & 29.05.2022 from both the directions for safety-related modernisation work in connection with Track Maintenance in sensitive areas over Waltair and Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway.

These Trains are…