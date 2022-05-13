Safety-Related Modernisation Work: These Train Services To Be Affected For A Couple Of Days

Bhubaneswar: In view of smooth train operation and hassle free train movement in Howrah-Chennai and Howrah-Mumbai Main Line, 3rd Line between Kharagpur & Hijli Station is being constructed. For commissioning of this project, Safety-related modernization work for non-interlocking work has been taken into hand. As a result, some trains will be affected in this route for one day. Some trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and diverted & controlled, the East Coast Railway informed on Friday.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

12704/12703 Secunderabad-Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad on 21st May and from Howrah on 22nd May 2022.

12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from both the directions on 22nd May 2022.

12245/12246 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express from Howrah on 22nd May 2022 and from Yesvantpur on 24th May 2022.

18046/18045 Hyderabad-Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 21st May and from Shalimar on 22nd May 2022.

12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions on 22nd May 2022.

22855/22856 Santragachhi-Tirupati-Santragachhi Express from Santragachhi on 22nd May and from Tirupati on 23rd May 2022.

12842/12841 Chennai-Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express from Chennai on 21st May and from Shalimar on 22nd May 2022.

18043/18044 Howrah-Bhadrak-Howrah Express from Howrah on 21st & 22nd May and from Bhadrak on 22nd & 23rd May 2022.

18410/18409 Puri-Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 21st May and from Shalimar on 22nd May 2022.

18037/18038 Howrah-Jajpur Keonjhar Road MEMU Express from both sides on 22nd May 2022.

18021/18022 Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from both sides on 22nd May 2022.

12864/12863 Yesvantpur-Howrah-Yesvantpur Express from Yesvantpur on 21st May and from Howrah on 22nd May 2022.

PARTIALLY CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

08063/08064 Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Passenger Special from both sides on 22nd May 2022 will run between Hijli & Bhadrak and will remain cancelled between Hijli and Kharagpur.

12871/12872 Howrah-Titlagarh/Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express from both sides on 22nd May 2022 will run between Rourkela & Titlagarh/Kantabanji and will remain cancelled between Rourkela and Kharagpur.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS:

12663 Howrah-Tiruchchirapalli Express from Howrah on 22nd May 2022 will be rescheduled by 4 hours 05 minutes.

DIVERSION OF TRAIN:

22502 New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express from New Tinsukia on 20th May 2022 will run via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapur-Hijli instead of Bhattanagar and Kharagpur Section. Will have 2 minutes stoppage at Hijli.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 20th May 2022 will run via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapur-Hijli instead of Bhattanagar and Kharagpur Section. Will have 2 minutes stoppage at Hijli.

12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad on 21st May 2022 will run via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapur-Hijli instead of Bhattanagar and Kharagpur Section. Will have 2 minutes stoppage at Hijli.

15643 Puri-Kamakhya Express from Puri on 21st May 2022 will run via Asansol-Adra-Hijli instead of Hijli – Kharagpur – Howrah Section. Will have 2 minutes stoppage at Hijli.

12504 Agartala-Bangalore Cant Express from Agartala on 21st May 2022 will run via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapur-Hijli instead of Bhattanagar and Kharagpur Section. Will have 2 minutes stoppage at Hijli.

CONTROLLING OF TRAIN: