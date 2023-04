​​Safety Related Modernisation Work: Know The Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety Related modernisation work between Bamara and Dharuadih Stations in Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, the following trains originating, terminating and passing through ECoR jurisdiction will be affected

Cancellation of Trains scheduled to originate:

18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from both sides on 26.04.2023. 18108 Jagadalpur-Rourkela Inter City Express from Jagadalpur on 25.04.2023. 18107 Rourkela-Jagadalpur Inter City Express from Rourkela on 26.04.2023. 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express from Gunupur on 25.04.2023. 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajyarani Express from Rourkela on 26.04.2023.

Rescheduling of Trains:

12836 Bangalore-Hatia Express from Bangalore on 25.04.2023 will be rescheduled by 03 hours 45 minutes. 18311 Sambalpur-Banaras Express from Sambalpur on 26.04.2023 will be rescheduled by 02 hours 45 minutes. 18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh on 25.04.2023 will be rescheduled by 03 hours 45 minutes.

Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains/Partially Cancelled: