Safety Related Modernisation Work: Know the trains cancelled, rescheduled by ECoR

Bhubaneswar: Train services over East Coast Railway jurisdiction will be affected temporarily for Safety Related Modernisation Work at different places, informed the ECoR on Friday.

Following are the places where Safety Related Modernisation Work is underway:-

Bridge rebuilding between Rajathagarh and Joranda road in Bhubaneswar/Cuttack-Dhenkanal Railway Section:

Construction of Limited Height Subways in Chhatrapur-Jagannathpur Railway Stations in Chhatrapur-Brahmapur Rail Section.

Second chord line between Brundamal Station and MAVM Siding.

Bridge Rebuilding between Khariar Road-Nawapara Road-Lapanga and Important Track Machine Works between Lapanga & Rengali.

Cancellation of Train:

08441/08442 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special from both the directions on 5th June 2023.

08264 Bilaspur-Titilagarh Passenger from Bilaspur from 7th to 9th June.

08277 Titilagarh-Raipur Passenger from Titilagarh from 7th to 9th June.

08171/08172 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU from both sides from 7th to 9th June.

08169/08170 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU from both sides from 7th to 9th June.

08263Titilagarh-Bilaspur Passenger from Titilagarh from 8th to 10th June.

08278 Raipur-Titilagarh Passenger from Raipur from 8th to 10th June.

08527/08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special from both sides on 3rd June

08275 Raipur-Junagarh Road Passenger Special from Raipur on 3rd June’2023.

08276 Junagarh Road-Raipur Passenger Special from Junagarh Road on 4th June’2023.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

08263 Titilagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special from Titilagarh on 3rd & 5th June 2023 will run up to Sambalpur and will return to Titilagarh as 08264 Bilaspur-Titilagarh Passenger Special.

08264 Bilaspur-Titilagarh Passenger Special from Bilaspur on 3rd & 5th June 2023 will run up to Brajarajnagar and will return back as 08263 Titilagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special from Brajarajnagar to Bilaspur.

Services of both the trains between Sambalpur and Brajarajnagar from both sides will remain cancelled.

Rescheduling of Train:

17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad at 1650hrs will leave at 2050hrs on 4th June 2023.

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai at 1920hrs will leave at 2320hrs on 4th June 2023.

18048 Vasco da gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco at 0630hrs will leave at 1030hrs on 4th June 2023.

12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express from Visakhapatnam on 3rd June will leave at 1020hrs instead of 0920hrs.

20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Amritsar 3rd June at 2355hrs will leave at 0455hrs on 4th June 2023.

18125 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela on 3rd, 5th & 7th June 2023 will leave at 1005hrs instead of 0805hrs.

Regulation of Trains:

20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Amritsar on 31st May, 22840 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Express from Bhubaneswr on 2nd June, 20895 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express from Rameswaram on 4th June and 18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express from Bangalore on 4th June 2023 will be controlled en-route for a few minutes.