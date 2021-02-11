Safety-Related Modernisation Work: Know The Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work in connection with Non-Interlocking between Yelahanka and Maklidrug Stations for commissioning of doubling work in Yelahanka and Dharmavaram Railway Section, train services will be affected as per the following –

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

02063/02064 Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Weekly Special from Puri on 19th February and from Yesvantpur on 20th February, 2021 will remain cancelled.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

08463/08464 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Special Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar from 11th to 23rd February, 2021 and from Bangalore from 12th to 24th February, 2021 will run between Bhubaneswar & Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam and will remain cancelled between Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam & Bangalore from both the directions.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

00617 Bangalore-Dimapur Parcel Express from Bangalore from 14th 21st February, 00619 Bangalore-Guwahati Parcel Express from Bangalore 16th to 23rd February, 00618 Dimapur-Bangalore Parcel Express from Dimapur on 17th February, and 00620 Guwahati-Bangalore Parcel Express from Guwahati on 20th February, 2021 will run on diverted route via Tumkur-Arsikere-Rayadrug-Bellary-Guntakal-Dhone bypassing Dharmavaram and Anantapur Stations.