Safety Related Modernisation Work In SEC Railway: Know the Trains Cancelled, Diverted, & Rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several trains due to Safety Related Modernisation Work in SEC Railway, the East Coast Railway informed on Monday (Sept 5).

As per EcoR, the doubling between Lakholi-Raipur RV Block Hut, commissioning of New Raipur Station & Remodelling of Mandir Hasaud-Raipur RV Block Hut is underway as part of the Safety Related Modernisation Work.

Following is the list of trains regulated.

Cancellation Of Trains:

22973/22974 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express from Gandhidham on 07.09.2022 and from Puri on 10.09.2022.

18518/18517 VSKP-Korba-VSKP Express from Visakhapatnam on 11.09.2022 and from Korba on 12.09.2022.

08275/08276 Raipur-Junagarh Road-Raipur Passenger Special from Raipur from 06.09.22 to 16.09.2022 and from Junagarh Road from 07.09.2022 to 17.09.2022.

18530/18529 VSKP-Durg-VSKP from Visakhapatnam from 06.09.22 to 12.09.2022 and from Durg from 07.09.2022 to 13.09.2022.

08277/08278 Titilagarh-Raipur-Titilagarh Passenger Special from Titilagarh from 06.09.22 to 12.09.2022 and from Raipur from 07.09.2022 to 13.09.2022.

Partially Cancellation Of Trains:

18425/18426 Puri-Durg-Puri Express from Puri from 06.09.2022 to 15.09.2022 and from Durg from 07.09.2022 to 16.09.2022 will run between Puri & Mahasamund and will remain cancelled between Mahasamund to Durg from both the directions.

08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special from Visakhapatnam from 06.09.2022 to 12.09.2022 and from Raipur from 07.09.2022 to 13.09.2022 will run between Visakhapatnam & Mahasamund and will remain cancelled between Mahasamund to Raipur from both the directions.

Diversion Of Trains:

17482/17481 Tirupati-Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Tirupati on 08.09.2022 & 11.09.2022 and from Bilaspur on 10.09.2022 & 13.09.2022 will run via Titilagarh-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road & Bilaspur instead of Titilagarh-Raipur-Bilaspur from both the directions.

12843/12844 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express from Puri on 06.09.2022, 08.09.2022, 09.09.2022, 10.09.2022, 13.09.2022 & 15.09.2022 and from Ahmedabad on 08.09.2022, 10.09.2022, 11.09.2022, 12.09.2022 & 15.09.2022 will run via Raipur-Bilaspur-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur-Titilagarh instead of Titilagarh-Raipur from both the directions.

20861/20862 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express from Puri on 07.09.2022 & 14.09.2022 and from Ahmedabad on 09.09.2022 will run via Raipur-Bilaspur-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur instead of Titilagarh-Raipur from both the directions.

22827 Puri-Surat Express from Puri on 11.09.2022 will run via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road-Bilaspur-Raipur instead of Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Raipur.

Rescheduling Of Trains:

18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam on 12.09.2022 will leave at 02.05a.m. (mid night) instead of 09.05p.m.

12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express from Visakhapatnam on 08.09.2022 & 15.09.2022 will leave at 11.20a.m. instead of 09.20a.m.

12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express from Nizamuddin on 12.09.2022 will leave at 12.00 noon instead of 07.00a.m.

20857 Puri-Sainagar Shirdi Express from Puri will leave at 04.05a.m. on 10.09.2022 instead of 11.05p.m. on 09.09.2022.

17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati on 15.09.2022 will leave at 02.50p.m. instead of 10.50a.m.

12146 Puri-LTT Express from Puri on 06 & 13.09.2022 will leave at 02.45a.m. (midnight) instead of 09.45p.m.

20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri will leave at 04.05a.m. on 09, 13 & 16.09.2022 instead of 11.05p.m. on 08, 12 & 15.09.2022.

18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat-Ki-Kothi Express from Visakhapatnam on 08.09.2022 & 15.09.2022 will leave at 10.25a.m. instead of 05.25a.m.

12994 Puri-Gandhidham Express from Puri will on 12.09.2022 will leave at 01.00a.m. (midnight) instead of 08.00p.m.

Temporary Running Of Express Trains As Passenger Between Mahasamund And Raipur From Both The Directions: