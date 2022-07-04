Safety-Related Modernisation Work In Sambalpur Division: Know The Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday informed that some trains have been cancelled, diverted and partially cancelled in view of the commissioning of a double line between Titilagarh & Sikiri and the 3rd line between Titilagarh & Kesinga Stations under Sambalpur Division.
Following Trains To Be Cancelled, Temporarily:
- 18107 Rourkela-Jagadalpur Inter City Express from Rourkela from 6th to 16th July, 2022.
- 18108 Jagadalpur-Rourkela Inter City Express from Jagadalpur from 7th to 17th July, 2022.
- 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Inter City Express from Sambalpur from 10th to 17th July, 2022.
- 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Inter City Express from Rayagada from 10th to 17th July, 2022.
- 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur on 9th, 12th & 16th July, 2022.
- 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati on 7th, 10th & 14th July, 2022.
- 18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri from 11th to 17th July, 2022.
- 18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg from 11th to 17th July, 2022.
- 08263/08264 Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Passenger Special from Both Side from 7th to 17th July, 2022.
- 08527/08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special from Both Side from 7th to 17th July, 2022.
Following Trains To Run On Diverted Route Via Sambalpur & Ib Bypassing Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram Route:
- 12145/12146 LTT-Puri-LTT Express from LTT on 10th July and from Puri on 12th July, 2022.
- 22827/22828 Puri-Surat-Puri Express from Puri on 10th July and from Surat on 12th July, 2022.
- 12993/12994 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express from Gandhidham on 8th & 15th July and from Puri on 11th & 18th July, 2022.
- 20861/20862 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express from Puri on 6th & 13th July and from Ahmedabad on 8th & 15th July.
- 20823/20824 Puri-Ajmer-Puri Express from Puri on 7th, 11th & 14th July, 2022 and from Ajmer 7th, 12th & 14th July, 2022.
Following Trains To Run On Diverted Route Via Jaroli, Nayagarh (Keonjhar)-Cuttack-Vizianagaram Bypassing Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram Route:
- 18189/18190 Tata-Ernakulam-Tata Express from Tata on 7th, 10th, 14th & 17th July, 2022 and from Ernakulam on 6th, 10th, 13th & 17th July, 2022
Following Trains To Be Cancelled Partially:
- 18005/18006 Howrah-Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Howrah from 6th to 16th July, 2022 and from Jagadalpur from 7th to 17th July, 2022 will run between Howrah & Sambalpur and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur & Jagadalpur from both the directions.
- 12871/12872 Howrah-Titilagarh/Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express from Howrah from 7th to 17th July, 2022 and from Titilagarh/Kantabanji from 8th to 18th July, 2022 will run between Howrah & Balangir and will remain cancelled between Balangir & Titilagarh/Kantabanji from both the directions.
