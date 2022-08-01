Safety Related Modernisation Work
ECoR
BreakingState

Safety Related Modernisation Work In Sambalpur Division: Here Are The Trains Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled

By Pragativadi News Service
40

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernisation work for commissioning of Double line work between Maneswar-Hatibari-Jujomura Railway Section in Angul-Sambalpur route and modernisation work in Lakholi-Titilagarh-Theruvali Railway Section; it has been decided to cancel, partially cancelled, divert and reschedule some trains, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

  • 18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from both directions from 2nd to 8th August 2022.
  • 08527/08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special Express from both directions on 11th & 14th August 2022.
  • 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Express from both the directions on 14.08.2022.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION:

  • 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express will run between Bhubaneswar & Rairakhol and will remain cancelled from Rairakhol & Balangir from both directions from 2nd to 5th August 2022.

DIVERSION:

  • 20808/20807 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express from Amritsar on 03.08.2022 and from Visakhapatnam on 05.08.2022 will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram from both the directions. This train will remain cancelled between Sambalpur & Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar on the above days.

RESCHEDULE:

  • 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express from Nizamuddin on 13.08.2022 will leave at 1130hrs instead of 0700hrs.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7030 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking