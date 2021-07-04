Safety is the core value of TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd

Bhubaneswar: Reinforcing the safety awareness TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) started massive awareness campaigns on the eve of 2nd National Electrical Safety week from 26th June to 2nd July 2021. TPCODL is consciously committed for the safety of its employees and stakeholders and has been regularly taking up various initiatives to improve the safety of its operational areas. Following all COVID protocol the safety week observation done involving employees and all its stakeholders across the entire licensed area.

The safety observation week started with a safety Oath by the entire team of TPCODL in virtual mode followed by the inauguration of 2nd National safety week banner. All have committed to work on this year theme “save life and properties” by converting unsafe locations into safety ones for public as well as animals. The senior leadership team made everyone feel the importance of safety and how different initiatives are taken at TPCODL to achieve safety excellence in all the operations.

To sensitise and enhance awareness amongst people about safety practices various programs & competitions like slogan, painting, debates were organised across all divisions, sections and all employees, their families and stakeholder were encouraged to participate in it to enhance safety awareness. Safety awards were also given to the best practitioner of safety across TPCODL. Safety boards were placed at substations and public safety awareness mobile van was flagged off on the concluding day of National safety week. The van is having LED screen to showcase the public safety awareness videos, public address system by playing the safety jingles along with public safety messages.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd said “Safety is our core value and we are committed to provide safe work environment to our employees and our stakeholders. This year we commit ourselves to enhance public awareness and eradicate pubic & animal accidents. The safety Van is dedicated towards the same cause.”