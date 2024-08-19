Safety Fencing Work in Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section to Commence Soon

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to enhance railway safety and increase train speeds, Indian Railways has sanctioned Rs 202.12 Crores for Safety fencing in Bhadrak-Baleswar-Kharagpur Railway Section along with sub-ways.

Both Double W Metal Beam Crash Barriers and Fixed Knot Fencing Barriers have been planned for installation in vulnerable places in the above Rail Section. These location has been identified for fencing as the bank height is almost rail level and cattle are frequently crossing the track.

This safety fencing will not only ensure safe train operations but also restrict unauthorized trespassing, cattle grazing near the railway tracks, and movements of wild animals near the rail line.

To ensure effective fencing and avoid any disruptions, the Ministry has decided to construct boundary walls closer to the tracks. The current plan involves erecting fencing at the boundary of Railway Land, with the actual distance to be determined by the zonal railway authorities based on site conditions, maintenance requirements, multi-tracking works, the level of trespassing, and the overall effectiveness of the proposed fencing.

The initiative also aims to seal the entry to tracks at level crossings, ROBs (flyovers), RUBs (underpasses), bridges, and other critical locations requiring access control. This measure will not only restrict cattle grazing near the railway line but also provide smooth traffic movement and prevent the loss of livestock and wildlife.

The Ministry of Railways remains committed to advancing railway safety and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of semi-high-speed train travel in India. This safety fencing project marks a significant step towards achieving these goals, ensuring a safer and more efficient railway network for the nation.

Apart from this, Rupees 141.49 Crore for Safety fencing in Balichak-Rakhamines and Rupees 103.62 Crore for Howrah-Duan Rail Section have also been sanctioned.