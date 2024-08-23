Safe City Drive: Huge Cache of Illicit Liquor Seized, 20 Held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police seized over 1000 litres of illicit liquors under Safe City Drive in Bhubaneswar and arrested 20 persons in this connection.

Following the directives of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, a comprehensive excise enforcement operation was carried out last night across 24 locations within the jurisdiction of 18 police stations of BBSR, UPD.

Guided by Prateek Singh, DCP of BBSR-UPD, a thorough excise raid was executed last night at various locations under the “Safe City Drive” initiative, covering areas such as Capital, Dhaul, Lingaraj, Airfield, Jatani, Khandagiri, Bharatpur, Info Valley, Tamando, Laxmisagar, Balianta, Balipatana, Pahala, Mancheswar, Maitrivihar, Nandankanan, Infocity, C.S.pur, and additional places including Master Canteen, Itipur, Sashan Padia, Kapilaprashad Behera Sahi, Raja Bazar, Niranjanpur, Raghunath Nagar, Phuleswari Basti, Bharatpur Basti, Chhatabar, near Patshani Dhaba, Bhagabanpur, Bomikhal Rail Line, Balianta Talgada, Patnagada, Sarangadhar Sahu Patna, Baliapata Basti, Nayagarhsahi Saliasahi, Birbasabasti Saliasahi, Kalyanpur, Padasahi, Chunakoli Basti, Damana Mandap Basti, and Sailashreevihar area.

The operation led to the confiscation of 975 litres of ID liquor, 22 litres of FL, the destruction of 500 litres of Mahua wash, and the arrest of 20 individuals, including two women. These measures are part of the ongoing “Safe City Drive,” aiming to enhance urban safety, promote a law-abiding atmosphere for all citizens, and deter the consumption of ID liquor.