Safe City Drive: CP Intensifies Night Blocking To Curb Criminal Activities

Bhubaneswar: In order to curb criminal activities in the state capital, Commissionerate Police has now intensified night blocking in and around Bhubaneswar under the Safe City Drive initiative.

As the anti-socials are ruling the roost in the city during the night hours, the police have intensified the night blocking to keep a check on crimes.

Blocking and checking of vehicles are being carried out on various streets including Jharapada, Laxmi Sagar, Kalpana, Rabi Talkies in the city by Commissionerate Police.

Similarly, checking has been intensified at Rupali, Nalco, Damana, and Patia also. Three 3 platoons of the police force are engaged in checking and blocking.

A senior police officer said that Commissionerate Police is making such efforts to prevent criminal activities and the movement of drugs.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh informed that the Safe City Drive campaign will be intensified further in Bhubaneswar.