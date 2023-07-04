Safe City Drive
Commissionerate Police
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Safe City Drive: CP collects nearly Rs 21 lakh from offenders

By Pragativadi News Service
8

Bhubaneswar: Strict measures are being taken regularly by Bhubaneswar Police to combat the illegal sale of various narcotic drugs and alcohol consumption in general. In this context, “Safe City Drive” campaign is being continued by various police stations in the city to prevent illegal activities. In this campaign, public awareness is being created to book the violators & fines have been levied from them as per Odisha Urban Police Act, the Commissionerate Police said on Tuesday.

A total of  Rs 20,96,000/- have been levied from 4,191 individuals who violated the law under OUP Act from the various police stations of Bhubaneswar Urban Police between 01.06.2023 to 30.06.2023, informed the officer of the Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Bhubaneswar.

Amongst them, Kharvelnagar Police Station collected a total of Rs.2,68,000/- from 536 law violators, Sahidnagar Police Station collected Rs.2,02,000/- from 404 defaulters, Nayapalli Police Station collected Rs.1,42,500/- from 285 defaulters, Pahal Police Station collected Rs.1,20,000/- from 240 defaulters and Maitrivihar Police Station collected a total of Rs.1,19,500/- from 239 persons indulged in public drinking.

To make the Bhubaneswar city crime free and to keep the city safe, under the “Safe City Drive”, anti-socials are being regularly monitored. Bhubaneswar Police is also committed to take strict action against law violators with prevention of crime.

A WhatsApp number-7077798111 has been issued by Bhubaneswar City Police for public to provide information about illegal drug dealing as well as to focus on criminal activities. Information provided by informants will be kept confidential at all times.

PS wise OUP Data for the month of June-2023

Sl. No. Name of Police Station Total No. of defaulter Total Fine in Rs.
01 Balianta PS 98 Rs. 49,000/-
02 Balipatna PS 104 Rs. 52,500/-
03 Badagada PS 201 Rs. 1,00,500/-
04 Lingaraj PS 113 Rs. 56,500/-
05 Capital PS 222 Rs. 1,11,000/-
06 Chandaka PS 104 Rs. 52,000/-
07 Jatni PS 75 Rs. 37,500/-
08 Khandagiri PS 209 Rs. 1,04,500/-
09 Kharvelnagar PS 536 Rs. 2,68,000/-
10 Laxmisagar PS 230 Rs. 1,15,000/-
11 Nandankanan PS 75 Rs. 37,500/-
12 Saheednagar PS 404 Rs. 2,02,000/-
13 Mancheswar PS 138 Rs. 69,000/-
14 CS Pur PS 202 Rs. 1,01,000/-
15 Nayapalli PS 285 Rs. 1,42,500/-
16 Airfield PS 60 Rs. 30,000/-
17 Airport PS 55 Rs. 27,500/-
18 Infocity PS 177 Rs. 88,500/-
19 Bharatpur PS 134 Rs. 67,000/-
20 Dhauli PS 95 Rs. 47,500/-
21 Tamando PS 120 Rs. 60,000/-
22 Pahal PS 240 Rs. 1,20,000/-
23 InfoValley PS 75 Rs. 37,500/-
24 Maitri Vihar PS 239 Rs. 1,19,500/-
Total 4191 Rs.20,96,000/-

 

Pragativadi News Service 23556 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking