Safe City Drive: CP collects nearly Rs 21 lakh from offenders

Bhubaneswar: Strict measures are being taken regularly by Bhubaneswar Police to combat the illegal sale of various narcotic drugs and alcohol consumption in general. In this context, “Safe City Drive” campaign is being continued by various police stations in the city to prevent illegal activities. In this campaign, public awareness is being created to book the violators & fines have been levied from them as per Odisha Urban Police Act, the Commissionerate Police said on Tuesday.

A total of Rs 20,96,000/- have been levied from 4,191 individuals who violated the law under OUP Act from the various police stations of Bhubaneswar Urban Police between 01.06.2023 to 30.06.2023, informed the officer of the Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Bhubaneswar.

Amongst them, Kharvelnagar Police Station collected a total of Rs.2,68,000/- from 536 law violators, Sahidnagar Police Station collected Rs.2,02,000/- from 404 defaulters, Nayapalli Police Station collected Rs.1,42,500/- from 285 defaulters, Pahal Police Station collected Rs.1,20,000/- from 240 defaulters and Maitrivihar Police Station collected a total of Rs.1,19,500/- from 239 persons indulged in public drinking.

To make the Bhubaneswar city crime free and to keep the city safe, under the “Safe City Drive”, anti-socials are being regularly monitored. Bhubaneswar Police is also committed to take strict action against law violators with prevention of crime.

A WhatsApp number-7077798111 has been issued by Bhubaneswar City Police for public to provide information about illegal drug dealing as well as to focus on criminal activities. Information provided by informants will be kept confidential at all times.

PS wise OUP Data for the month of June-2023