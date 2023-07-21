Safe City Drive: Cops Conduct Foot Patrolling In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police is taking strict measures to combat the illegal sale of narcotics, alcohol consumption in public places and drug abuse in Bhubaneswar.

In this context, the ‘Save City Drive’ campaign is being carried out by various police stations in the city to stop such illegal activities.

In this campaign, public awareness is being created and violators are being arrested and fines collected from them as per Odisha urban police rules.

On Friday evening, the city police carried out foot patrolling in the Capital, Bharatpur and Nayapalli police station areas of the city and rounded up violators at 5 places.

Six youths who were found consuming liquor in public places were taken to the police station. Fines have been collected from 5 persons and 10 bottles of Aska 40 liquor have been seized by the police.

The foot patrolling involved 3 platoons of police forces along with the personnel from the local police stations.