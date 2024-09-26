In a committed effort to reduce anti-social activities and ensure road safety, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack launched a rigorous drive against drunken driving and reverse riding under the “Safe City Drive” initiative.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday night, August 25th, 2024, resulted in the seizure of 33 vehicles.

The drive was carried out under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police, Sanjeeb Panda, and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, DCP Traffic Tapas Pradhan with active participation from 12 police stations across Bhubaneswar, including Capital, Khandagiri, Kharavela Nagar, Laxmisagar, Sahidnagar, Infocity, Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Mancheswar, Nandankanan, and Traffic P.S. I & II.

A meticulously planned operation targeted 13 vulnerable points with three platoons of force from 11 pm to 4 am in the night. The results were significant, with a total of 33 vehicles seized for drunken driving.

The Traffic P.S. I & II were particularly active by seizing 21 vehicles, including high-end models like Volvo, Creta, Vern, Grand-i10, Honda Jazz, Scorpio, Innova Baleno, Kia Sonnet, Venue etc. Among these, Traffic P.S-I seized 08 four wheelers, including 01 four-wheeler involved in reverse riding. Traffic P.S-II seized 13 vehicles, of which 10 were four-wheelers, 03 were two-wheelers, with 02 four wheelers and 02 two-wheelers involved in reverse riding and dangerous drunken driving, and 01 four-wheeler seized for drunken driving with dangerous driving.

In a serious incident late last night at the OMFED check post, a Volvo car bearing registration number OD 33 D 6000, speeding from Jayadev Vihar, was signalled by the police for a routine traffic stop. But the driver ignored the signals and dangerously drove in high speed to the left median cut attempting to run over traffic personnel stationed at the check post. The police team risking their lives, managed to intercept the vehicle after a high-speed chase. Upon verification, another number plate, OD 33 8055, was found in the vehicle’s dickey. On further verification found that the driver, Javed Khan, has a pending criminal case under Khandagiri P.S. Case No. 576/23. Additionally, the co-passenger Sk. Raju, was found to have two NDPS cases against him under Khandagiri P.S. Case Nos. 649/21 and 418/22. In this regard the proceeding U/s 129 of BNS will be initiated.

Reports have been filed in the court against 33 drunken drivers. Also, FIR has been filed in Police stations against 03 individuals who were found to be heavily intoxicated and detected them in reverse riding, with some even attempting to run over police personnel. The Commissionerate Police have adopted a “Zero Tolerance Approach” toward such reckless behaviour and are determined to bring these offenders to justice.

The Commissionerate Police has recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for those found guilty of drunken driving. The drunk drivers will be required to pay fines of Rs 10000 in the court and obtain a release order before reclaiming their seized vehicles.

Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, emphasised the importance of road safety and urged the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. He stated, “The safety of our citizens is our top priority. We urge everyone to refrain from drunken driving, as it poses significant danger not only to the violators but also to the public on the road.”