Safe City Drive: Commissionerate Police Conducts Hotel Checking Ahead of Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Independence Day, the Commissionerate Police carried out stringent inspections at numerous hotels in the capital city as part of the “Safe City Drive”.

Inspections were carried out in hotels within the jurisdictions of Capital PS, Kharvelnagar PS, Saheednagar PS, Laxmisagar PS, and Badagada PS.

During these inspections, hotel owners were instructed to utilize the “SARAI App” to upload daily details of all guests staying at the hotel. They were also directed to download the app and register all customer details within it. The number of customers in the hotel and any prior criminal activities were meticulously checked.

The initiative aims to control criminal activities in Bhubaneswar by thoroughly verifying the identities and addresses provided by hotel guests. It was also stated that legal action would be taken against hotel owners if there were any discrepancies in this regard.