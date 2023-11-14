Safe City Drive: 43 held by police for public drinking in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today carried out enforcement drives at various places across the state capital and apprehended 43 persons for open drinking in public places.

According to available sources, the 43 persons were caught following raids by police over drinking in public places in Bhubaneswar. The Infocity police have captured 18 drinkers, while 10 were caught by Chandrasekhar police, Other five were caught by Maitrivihar police.

After collecting fines from them the police dropped them at their homes. Following the orders of the DCP, the police officials are given specific targets like this.

In this context, the “SAFE CITY DRIVE” campaign is being continued by various police stations in the city to prevent illegal activities. In this campaign, public awareness is being created to book the violators & fines have been levied on them as per Odisha Urban Police Act.

To make Bhubaneswar city crime free and to keep the city safe, under the “Safe City Drive”, anti-socials are being regularly monitored. Bhubaneswar Police is also committed to taking strict action against law violators with the prevention of crime.