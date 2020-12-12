Safai Mitra: Odisha CM congrats BMC for launching 24/7 helpline

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on becoming the ‘first city’ to launch 24/7 Safai Mitra helpline.

Patnaik tweeted that: “People can now call on the toll-free number ‘14420’ for more information on safe cleaning of septic tanks/sewers & registering complaint about hazardous cleaning.”

