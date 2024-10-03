New Delhi: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a recent directive from the Madras High Court. The High Court had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to submit a comprehensive report on all criminal cases registered against the foundation and its founder.

The Madras High Court’s directive came amid allegations of illegal activities, including brainwashing and unlawful confinement, associated with the foundation. The court’s order also included a mandate for a detailed inspection of the foundation’s premises by a large contingent of police and government officials.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Isha Foundation, argued that the High Court’s order was excessive and unwarranted. “You can’t let an army of police into an institution like this,” he stated, emphasizing the need for a more balanced approach.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the foundation’s plea urgently. The case has garnered significant attention, with many supporters of the foundation expressing concerns over the potential impact of the High Court’s order on the foundation’s operations and reputation.

The Isha Foundation, known for its spiritual and environmental initiatives, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The foundation’s representatives have reiterated their commitment to transparency and cooperation with legal authorities.