Sacred Wood Logs As Symbolic Chariots Worshiped Ahead Of Rath Yatra 2022

Puri: After conducting the primary ritual–Ratha Katha Anukula on Saturday, the construction of Holy Trinity’s chariots has begun.

The consecration ceremony of three logs of sacred Dhaura wood to be used in the construction of Holy Trinity’s chariots was completed today by the Royal priest.

According to the rituals, the crafting of the three chariots of the sibling gods, Shree Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra starts from the Akshaya Tritiya.

However, three logs are worshipped on the day of Shree Panchami(Saraswati Puja) in the holy month of Magha, as the representatives of Nandighosh, Taladhwaja and Devadalana, the three chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra respectively.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 64 wood logs were fetched from Dasapalla forest under Nayagarh district, to expedite Rath Crafting for the world-famous car festival.

Also called ‘Ratha Katha Anukula’, the ritual is held every year on Sri Panchami, the occasion of Saraswati Puja.