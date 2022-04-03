Sacramento Downtown Shooting Leaves Six Dead, 9 Injured

At least six people died and nine others sustained injuries following a shooting rampage Sunday in downtown Sacramento, police said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened early Sunday morning on a street in the downtown that features numerous bars and restaurants

“Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased,” read a tweet posted on the Official Twitter page for the City of Sacramento, Police Department, California.

🚨 K Street Shooting Update🚨 Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates. #kstreetshooting #sacramentopolice #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Sacramento Police also issued an advisory urging public to avoid the 9th St to 13th St which is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims.

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Videos posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background and also multiple ambulances rushing to the scene.