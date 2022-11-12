Sachin Urges Critics Not To Judge Team India On One Defeat

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he too was disappointed at India’s humiliating loss against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal but urged the critics not to “judge” the side on the basis of one defeat.

England hammered India by 10 wickets after Rohit Sharma’s much-vaunted batting line-up failed to fire in the first 10 overs to score a modest 168/6 at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“I know the semi-final was really, really disappointing against England. I’m of the same vote. We are all the well-wishers of Indian cricket,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a video sent to media organisation.

“But also let us not judge our team only by this performance, because we have been world No. 1 T20 side as well. To get to that number one spot, it does not happen overnight. You have to play good cricket over a period of time. That’s what the team has done,” he added.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has led the criticism and called India the “worst underperforming white-ball team in history” as they prolonged their ICC tournament title wait since 2013 Champions Trophy.