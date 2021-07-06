Sachin Tendulkar Sends Best Wishes To India’s Olympic Bound Contingent

Mumbai: Wishing the success of India’s Olympic-bound players, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said that players’ preparations despite the many challenges posed by Covid-19 would make the country proud.

Tendulkar in a video shared on his Twitter handle said, “During the pandemic, all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. They didn’t give up and continued with their preparation for the Olympics. I know they are gearing up to give their best performance in Tokyo Olympics.”

“There is milliseconds difference between win and loss and for that, they have been putting in hard work for years and at this moment they need our support and wishes. Let’s cheer for India,” the master blaster said.