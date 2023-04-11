Sachin Pilot on fast today despite Congress’s stern warning

Rajasthan: Despite the Congress’s Monday night warning, Sachin Pilot seems to be firm on holding a fast on Tuesday against his own party-led government in Rajasthan, under chief minister Ashok Gehlot, to press for action against corruption in the state.

On Sunday, Pilot opened a fresh front against Gehlot, his old political rival within the party, alleging that the state government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Rajasthan and announced his plan to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to demand action.

Hours before Sachin Pilot’s scheduled one-long fast, the Congress on Monday night issued a stern warning to the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity.

While thousands of supporters from different parts of the state are expected to join Pilot during his fast at Shaheed Smarak, no MLA or minister is expected to do so.

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of party MLAs rebelled openly, demanding a leadership change in the state. It led to a one-month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party high command to look into the issues raised by Pilot.