Sachetanata Rath Launched To Sensitise Electors For Aadhaar-EPIC Link

Bhubaneswar: Election Commission of India has started the Electors Authentication Programme (EAP) from August 1, 2022, in which the electors are to link their Aadhaar number (on Voluntary Basis) or any other documents to the EPIC using Form 6B.

A voter can submit the form to BLO or they can do it online using Voter Helpline App or nvsp.in or voterportal.eci.gov.in in online mode. The objective of the programme is to purify the Electoral Roll and strengthen the health of the Electoral Roll by removing Duplicate entries.

To give a Philip to this drive and to encourage the urban voters of the Bhubaneswar Sub-division, a Sachetanata Rath was flagged off by Addl. District Magistrate (Khruda) and Sub-Collector, Bhubaneswar today which will move across the 3 urban constituencies of Bhubaneswar Sub-division appealing to the Electors to come forward voluntarily and link their Aadhaar to EPIC.

Further, a drive was started to encourage the people staying in various Apartments of Bhubaneswar by appealing to the Residential Welfare Association. It was launched at Z-1 Apartment, NandanVihar, Bhubaneswar today and was also attended by the Additional CEO-cum-Additional Secretary to Govt., Home(Election) Department, Mr SatrughnaKar, Addl. District Magistrate, Khurda Mr Manoj Kumar Padhy, Electoral Registration Officer-cum-Sub-Collector, Bhubaneswar Sri DebabrataSahu, Supervisors and BLOs along with the Data entry operators. This drive will continue to sensitize the electors to link their Aadhaars to EPICs.