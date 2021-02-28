Sabyasachi Mishra, Archita Sahu To Tie Knot Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Sabyasachi Mishra is all set to tie the knot with actor Archita Sahu in Rajasthan tomorrow (March 1).

The actor confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote: “Need all your Blessings & Best Wishes!”

Need all your Blessings & Best Wishes! pic.twitter.com/wQVXL0Drin — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) February 28, 2021

As per reports, the ring ceremony of the star couple will be held tonight while the wedding will take place tomorrow at Neemrana Fort Palace on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rajasthan.

The couple’s wedding will be an intimate affair, which will take place in presence of around 50 to 70 family members and close relatives, sources said.