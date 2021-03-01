Sabyarchita’s Haldi Ceremony; Check Inside Pics

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood star couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu are all set to tie the nuptial knot in Rajasthan today. The pre-wedding functions of the couple began earlier this week and the families organised a Haldi ceremony this morning.

A few pictures of ‘Sabyarchita’ looking absolutely lovely at her Haldi ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

At her Haldi function, Archita could be seen decked up in gorgeous flower jewellery while flashing her million-dollar smile.

The couple, who successfully kept their relationship under wraps for years, announced about their wedding last evening.

In a statement on their social media handles, the two said, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha & our families it gives us immense happiness in sharing that our wedding is happening tomorrow. You all are integral part of our family. You have always showered your love during our good and bad times. How can we forget you on our big day! To start this new journey of togetherness, we will need your good wishes and blessings.”