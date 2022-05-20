Sabitri Amabasya: Colleges, Varsities To Remain Closed In Odisha on 30th May

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has declared that on auspicious occasion of Sabitri Amabasya on 30th of May there will a holiday for all colleges and universities under Higher Education Department.

Higher Education Dept Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra, in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of all state public universities and Principals of all government/non-government degree colleges and Principals of all government teacher education institutions, informed that that the Universities and Colleges coming under Higher Education Department shall remain closed on 30.05.2022 (Monday) on account of Sabitri Amabasya.

Notably, the State Government had already declared that the summer vacation at higher educational institutions will be from June 1 to 16, 2022.