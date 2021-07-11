Sabarimala Temple To Reopen For Devotees From July 17

Trivandrum: Kerala’s famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala is all set to be opened for devotees from July 17 to 21 for monthly puja, informed officials on Saturday.

Kerala government said that the five-day traditional ‘masapooja’ will take place at the temple during the Malayalam month ‘Kakkidakam’ after a long break due to the second wave of COVID outbreak.

Devotees with complete COVID vaccination certificates or RT-PCR negative reports, issued within 48 hours prior to the visit, will be allowed to enter the temple.

In view of the prevailing pandemic, a maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed through the online booking system.