Sabarimala temple reopens from today for Mandala-Makaravilakku festival

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will reopen from Monday for the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. The hilltop shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa will open on Monday evening and people will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday.

At first, the temple will open for the 41-day Mandala puja festival which will conclude on December 26. It will open again on December 30 and darshan will be allowed till January 20th for the Makaravilakku festival.

State health minister Veena George said on Sunday that the department has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Security will be tightened in and around Sabarimala given the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

Meanwhile, trekking to the Sabarimala temple will be allowed only through the Swami Ayyappan Road.