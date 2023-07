Sabalenka beats Blinkova to advance into Wimbledon Round of 16

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated No.40 Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The victory extended Sabalenka’s outstanding record at the Slams this year to 15-1.

A semifinalist in 2021, Sabalenka next will face No.22 Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Alexandrova, who successfully defended her title in s’Hertogenbosch last month, advanced to her first Slam Round of 16 after defeating Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-4.