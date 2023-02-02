Saba Ali Khan Shares Unseen Pic Of Taimur Ali Khan; Riddhima Kapoor Reacts

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen picture of her nephew Taimur Ali Khan. Saba Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her nephew.

Sharing Taimur Ali Khan’s photo in an Instagram post, Saba wrote, “Sometimes… you need to look at life through a different perspective. Change the angle, give it another look! You many find a new solution to the problem.”

Take A Look:

In the unseen picture, Taimur wore a blue T-shirt and black track pants and was seen lying down inside a brown cardboard box.