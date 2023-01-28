Saba Ali Khan Shares Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s Son Jehangir Ali’s Unseen Holiday Pics

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared photos of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to post an unseen picture of Jehangir, also called Jeh. Sharing the picture she wrote: “Can you tell me what the age gap between my munchkins is? (No cheating) twinning at the same age!”

Jehangir Ali Khan will be turning two on February 21. His elder brother Taimur turned six in December last year.